Image copyright Christopher Furlong/Getty Image caption Fog is affecting much of central Scotland

Motorists have been warned to take care on the roads as fog and ice continue to affect commuters in Scotland.

Police issued the advice to drivers after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for fog.

The warning was in place until 10:00 on Monday with affected regions including Tayside, Fife, south west Scotland, the Scottish Borders and Strathclyde.

Met Office forecasters said temperatures would be at or just below freezing for much of Scotland.

Scotland TranServ said it had 32 gritters out in force on Monday.

Road Policing Scotland used Twitter to urge motorists to prepare their vehicles for the colder weather.

'Tis the day before Christmas, and its cold this morning.



Please ensure that your windows are clear, windscreen fluid is topped up and wipers are in good order.



Please keep your lights on and keep your distance. — Road Policing Scotland (@polscotrpu) December 24, 2018

Traffic Scotland also tweeted to warn drivers of the freezing conditions.

Meanwhile several ferry services may face cancellation due to poor visibility.

Argyll Ferries have suspended their service between Gourock and Dunoon.

A spokesman added: "The weather conditions will be reviewed continuously throughout the day."

The CalMac service from WemyssBay to Rothesay has been cancelled while services from Colintraive to Rhubodach and Largs to Milport may also be scrapped.

The Met Office tweeted: "It's a frosty morning across much of Scotland with temperatures at or just below freezing.

"Quite a contrast to southwest England where temperatures are still in double figures."