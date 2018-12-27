Scotland

Scotland's papers: Christmas Eve attack and NHS staff problem

  • 27 December 2018
Image caption The Sun reports that a shopkeeper was stabbed and beaten by six teenagers who wanted alcohol. Atiq Rehman's shop in Cumbernauld was "trashed" in the Christmas Eve attack, according to the paper.
Image caption The head of the doctors' union has warned that bullying and harassment in Scotland’s NHS could "exacerbate" staff shortages and threaten the quality of patient care. The Herald reports that BMA Scotland will investigate bullying in the NHS in the new year.
Image caption The Times front page also features BMA Scotland’s warning. It reports that a survey by the union suggested 38% of doctors said workplace harassment was an issue.
Image caption The I has learned that 10,000 Scots failed to turn up for operations. It reports that theatre teams left waiting for patients costs the NHS £1,500 per hour.
Image caption The cost of supply teachers is "soaring", according to the Scotsman. It reports that more than £60m has been spent in the last year by councils on supply teachers. Glasgow City Council, Scotland's biggest, spent the most, with a bill of more than £15m.
Image caption Scotland's only charity for men who are victims of domestic abuse, Abused Men in Scotland, faces closure, according to the Daily Record. It reports that the charity still needs to secure funding for next year.
Image caption A record number of children in Scotland's schools are unable to speak English, according to the Scottish Daily Mail. It said Scottish government figures suggest that 44,000 pupils are not fluent - nearly five times the 2006 total.
Image caption A think tank report claims action is needed to prepare for the "rise of the robots", according to the National. It says we need to "work with the machines" to mitigate job losses and benefit the public.
Image caption The Press and Journal reports that RAF Lossiemouth crews have had their busiest year since 2015, with Typhoon jets scrambled six times to track Russian planes between January and the end of November.
Image caption Remarks about "bloody Dundee" made by an Edinburgh councillor have been labelled "petty jealousy", according to the Courier. Cammy Day, of the City of Edinburgh Council, said the capital should get something as iconic as Dundee's V&A. Dundee councillor Lynne Short said it was a "back-handed compliment".
Image caption The Telegraph's Scottish edition says that the widow of former Dundee United player Frank Kopel is angry about a delay to the introduction of free personal care for dementia patients. The legislation, known as Frank's Law, would bring in free personal care for patients under 65. Those over 65 already qualify.
Image caption The Daily Express reports that millions of "hard-working people" are behind on their regular bills. According to a charity's research, 40% of families are behind on at least one essential bill. This figure rises to 57% for vulnerable families, made up of old or sick people.
Image caption Cheap holidays will be on offer as travel firms cut prices in sales, according to the Daily Star.

