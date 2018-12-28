Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 21 December - 28 December

  • 28 December 2018

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 21 December - 28 December. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics.

Linlithgow Loch, looking across to Linlithgow Palace and St Michael's Church Image copyright Peter Swan
Image caption The view from the banks of Linlithgow Loch, looking across to Linlithgow Palace and St Michael's Church, pictured by Peter Swan.
Loch Tay Image copyright Yvonne Carroll
Image caption A calm Loch Tay, by Yvonne Carroll.
logging between St Boswells and Jedburgh Image copyright Alex McSorley
Image caption Alex McSorley took this picture of logging in the Scottish Borders.
The Trossachs Image copyright Alan Christie
Image caption Alan Christie captured this picture on a Boxing Day drive round The Trossachs
Troon beach Image copyright Jacki Gordon
Image caption Jacki Gordon said she was freezing on her early morning walk along the beach at Troon on Boxing Day.
stags Image copyright Cyd Sindal
Image caption Three magnificent stags at the Alladale Wilderness Estate, snapped by Cyd Sindal.
Queensferry Crossing at Dusk Image copyright Michael Paul
Image caption Michael Paul took this picture of the Queensferry Crossing at dusk.
Clyde Image copyright Jamie Nicol
Image caption Jamie Nicol caught the Clyde looking unseasonably still.
River Lossie in Elgin. Image copyright David Norvell
Image caption A calm December day by the River Lossie in Elgin, captured here by David Norvell.
Carrbridge Image copyright Gordon Doherty
Image caption This picture of Carrbridge was taken by Gordon Doherty at sunrise.
Fidra Lighthouse in the Firth of Forth. Image copyright Douglas Law
Image caption Fidra Lighthouse in the Firth of Forth, photographed by Douglas Law.
Edinburgh Image copyright Cammy Moir
Image caption Cammy Moir took this picture of Edinburgh looking festive.
view across to Arran Image copyright Alistair Byers
Image caption Alistair Byers hopes the weather he captured here continues until he visits Arran in the new year.
Stirling Castle Image copyright Leigh Titterington
Image caption Leigh Titterington said Stirling Castle looked beautiful on Christmas Eve, floating above the mist.
frosty looking village of Fankerton near Denny Image copyright David Wilkinson
Image caption David Wilkinson took this photo of frosty looking Fankerton on Christmas Eve, just as the sun was setting.
Loch Ard. Image copyright Rosie Lamb
Image caption This view above the mist, taken on a frosty Christmas Eve, at Loch Ard was captured by Rosie Lamb.

