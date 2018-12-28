Scotland

Scotland's papers: Rail delays and Lady Mone to marry

  • 28 December 2018
Image copyright Scotsman
Image caption ScotRail cancellations will continue for weeks as the operator struggles to clear a training backlog after the late delivery of new trains, according to The Scotsman. The paper also features a picture of the aftermath of the crash in Iceland which killed three British tourists.
Image copyright Herald
Image caption The Herald reports that almost one in ten Scots would reject their MSP if they were a different religion. The paper also covers the loss of 150 jobs at a clinical waste firm.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail claims scores of gangsters have been freed early wearing electronic tags. It also reports Lady Mone is to marry billionaire Doug Barrowman.
Image copyright Press & Journal
Image caption The Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire edition of the Press & Journal leads with the death of a man in a block of flats in Tillydrone. The paper also features a picture of a designer who makes lamps out of recycled bottles of spirits.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption Claims for rail compensation have more than trebled, according to the Dundee edition of The Courier. The paper also features a picture of a schoolgirl who wrote Christmas cards and spent two hours handing them out to strangers.
Image copyright Sun
Image caption The Sun claims Meghan Markle told friends she would 'serve illegal marijuana' at her first wedding. The paper also covers the fatal car crash in Iceland.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record leads with the loss of 150 jobs at a clinical waste firm and claims workers did overtime to earn extra money for Christmas.
Image caption The National highlights SNP analysis which suggests most opinion polls over the past year have shown an increase in support for independence
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express reports Prime Minister Teresa May's hopes of saving her Brexit deal have been handed a boost after a Brussels commissioner admitted Europeans risk being left 'billions of pounds worse off' unless a solution can be found.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star claims the government is set to scrap daylight saving time next year. The paper also reports on Lady Mone's engagement.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times splash claims cross-Channel migrants are targeting 'soft touch' Britain. It also highlights newly released Cabinet papers in which a government advisor predicted emails would never catch on.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph features a striking picture of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher with football legend Paul Gascoigne. The paper leads with a warning from a former immigration chief that the UK is a 'taxi service'
Image copyright The i
Image caption Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told The i the Commons should be recalled next week to vote on the Prime Minister's Brexit plan.

