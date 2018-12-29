Who are the Scots on the honours list?

More than 100 people from across Scotland have been recognised in the New Years Honours list.

Among them are high-profile figures like rugby star Doddie Weir and musician Nicola Benedetti.

But many "ordinary people" have also been recognised for their extraordinary achievements. Here are some of their stories.

Colin Moffat

Image copyright British Red Cross

Prof Colin Moffat, of Cove Bay, Aberdeen, has volunteered with the British Red Cross for 40 years.

He has been involved in responding to incidents including the Piper Alpha disaster, fatal North Sea helicopter crashes and the Deeside flooding in 2015.

Now the 58-year-old has been awarded a British Empire Medal for voluntary service to the Red Cross in northern Scotland.

Prof Moffat, who met his wife on a Red Cross training day, said he was a "small cog in the big Red Cross wheel".

"I always see the New Year Honours List but I never imagined my name would be on it one day.

"It's humbling to think a colleague took the time to nominate me and a huge honour. I'm still in shock."

Jonathan Hart

Image copyright Jonathan Hart

Jonathan Hart has spent more than 20 years as a volunteer with Lochaber Mountain Rescue.

From his home in Spean Bridge, he has travelled the world as a specialist in avalanche rescue and technical rope rescue techniques.

Now he has been appointed an OBE for services to Mountain Rescue in Scotland and to charity.

The area commander with HM Coastguard paid tribute to his colleagues on the mountain rescue team in accepting the award.

"No individual award can be made without recognising that any major search and rescue is a team effort," he said.

"For that reason, I need to recognise and thank my Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team colleagues for being always there for people in distress in the mountains on the West Coast of Scotland and for whom I receive this award on behalf of."

Alistair Livingston

As a volunteer for more than 43 years, Alistair Livingston is described as a "cornerstone" of Tobermory Coastguard rescue team.

Known as "Alick", he works tirelessly to promote the work of HM Coastguard across Mull.

Mr Livingston is also the town's road sweeper but he has refused a mechanised sweeper - preferring to do the hard work himself with a brush and a barrow.

And he is even responsible for keeping Tobermory running on time, resetting the town clock at least twice a year.

Now Mr Livingston has been awarded a British Empire Medial for services to HM Coastguard.

Paul Gowens

Image copyright Scottish Ambulance Service

Paul Gowens was recognised as Scotland's youngest ever paramedic when he qualified for the role 25 years ago.

Since then, he has risen to the rank of the Scottish Ambulance Service's lead consultant paramedic.

And now he has been awarded the Queen's Ambulance Service Medal (QAM), which acknowledges ambulance personnel who have shown exceptional devotion to duty, merit and conduct.

The 51-year-old said he was a "surprised and humbled" to be recognised for his work.

"I left school with no qualifications with severe dyslexia. To have been given the opportunity for a great career, I am very grateful," he added.

"It's the career I have always wanted to do and it's fantastic to be recognised for making a difference in your chosen profession."

Image copyright Scottish Ambulance Service Image caption Paul Gowens became Scotland's youngest ever paramedic in 1992

Beth Cadman

Civil servant Beth Cadman, of Gretna in Dumfries and Galloway, has been appointed an OBE for services to international development.

She works for the Department for International Development and has been posted to Afghanistan, Pakistan and Lebanon.

Ms Cadman was the chief of staff for the UK's response to Hurricanes Maria and Irma which hit parts of the Caribbean last year.

And she interrupted her decompression leave to help out at the DFID Lebanon office after one of the UK staff was murdered.

International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt said: "I am delighted to see that Beth's personal commitment to international development has been recognised in this year's Honours."

Paul Okroj

Image copyright Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland

Paul Okroj has been made an OBE for his services to the voluntary sector.

As head of volunteering with Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland (CHSS), he has helped double the number of volunteers with the charity to about 2,000.

He is also chairman of the Scottish Volunteering Forum and Befriending Networks in Scotland.

Mr Okroj said: "I am truly honoured to receive this award. However, the people who really should get this are the thousands of people who give their time to make a difference through volunteering."

Ann Allen, Cathy Bell and Prof Iain McInnes

Image copyright Glasgow University Image caption Ann Allen, Cathy Bell and Professor Iain McInnes are all recognised in the New Year Honours list.

Three people with links to the University of Glasgow have been recognised in the New Year Honours list.

Prof Iain McInnes, the Muirhead professor of medicine and director of the Institute of Infection, Immunity and Inflammation, has been made a CBE for services to medicine.

A global leader in arthritis research, he has served as director of the ARUK Centre of Excellence for Rheumatoid Arthritis for the last five years.

Ann Allen, executive director of estates and commercial services at the university, has been made an MBE for services to higher education.

And Cathy Bell, former director of development and alumni, is also made an MBE for services to education and charity. She retired in 2017.

She said: "I am completely overwhelmed to have been recognised in this way, but this award is a greater recognition of the Glasgow family of world changers - the many wonderful development and alumni office colleagues with whom I worked for over 30 years - the inspirational academic and professional colleagues who made the job of establishing and grounding fundraising at the University of Glasgow so much easier."