Scotland

Scotland's papers: Minibus crash 'carnage'

  • 30 December 2018
Image caption The Scottish Sun on Sunday leads says a trip to the races turn­ed to horror for a group of pub friends when their minibus crashed in a field.
Image caption The Sunday Mail also leads with the story, saying the bus full of pub regulars overturned on its way from Newtongrange to the Kelso races.
Image caption The Sunday Post says a community in Midlothian has been left in shock following the crash.
Image caption The Sunday Herald has a plea from Scotland's young people on its front page with a feature on their hopes and dreams and their thoughts on the state of the country.
Image caption Scotland on Sunday leads with analysis by the Scottish Labour Party which says libraries have been among services worst hit by £90m of cuts to cultural services across Scotland in recent years.
Image caption The Scottish Mail on Sunday says millions of pounds of British taxpayers' money are being handed to some of the world's wealthiest countries.
Image caption More High Street misery in 2019 is predicted in the Scottish Sunday Express, which says experts are expecting at least 10,000 shops to close.
Image caption The Sunday National leads with documents released by the National Archives which say the UK government secretly planned to dump the radioactive hulks of 22 nuclear submarines in the sea off north west Scotland.
Image caption The Scotland edition of the Sunday Times says ministers have been urged to step up efforts to curb a drug deaths crisis in Scotland as figures the paper has obtained show that the number of lives lost doubled in parts of the country in the first half of this year.

