Image copyright PA Image caption Nearly 150,000 people attended Hogmanay celebrations over three days in Edinburgh last year

People across Scotland are gearing up for the biggest party night of the year.

The largest Hogmanay event is in Edinburgh where the city's world famous street party is a 60,000 sell-out and rock group Franz Ferdinand headline the Concert in the Gardens.

Aberdeen, Inverness and Stirling are among the other places throwing public parties.

It is forecast to be mostly dry across Scotland when celebrations get started.

Hogmanay events in Edinburgh kicked off on Sunday with pipe, drum and dance bands leading the annual Torchlight Procession.

Image copyright PA Image caption Members of of the public take part in a torchlight procession along the Royal Mile during Edinburgh 2018 Hogmanay celebrations

As well as the street party, the 10,000 capacity concert in the city's Princes Street Gardens will also see performances by Metronomy and Free Love.

More than 160,000 people are expected to descend on Scotland's capital for the various outdoor gatherings over three days of celebrations.

However, revellers have been warned by police not to use drones to film the street celebrations.

To mark the year of Brexit, six Scottish writers were asked to each write a love letter to Europe with these then projected onto buildings and landmarks around Edinburgh from 1 January.

Events across the country

Stirling is hosting two fireworks displays, one of which is for families, while Inverness is promising the "the biggest hoolie in the Highlands" to see out 2018.

The Red Hot Highland Fling takes place in the city's Northern Meeting Park where an estimated 10,000 people are expected to gather to see bands including Blazin' Fiddles and The Trad Project band.

Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire will be having its annual fireballs parade where a piper will lead the procession swinging balls of fire above their head.

Continuing the fire theme, the Perthshire village of Comrie will host a torchlit procession known as the flambeaux.

Aberdeen is hosting a number of ceilidh parties as well as a street party, while in the South Lanarkshire town of Biggar residents have been stacking up piles of wood for their annual Hogmanay bonfire to see in the new year.