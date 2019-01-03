Scotland

Scotland's papers: Teacher stress and lack of public loos

  • 3 January 2019
Image caption The Press and Journal is among a number of papers leading with the impact of physical and mental stress on teaching staff. It reports that 33,000 school staff days in the north and north east of Scotland alone were lost to stress over the last year, according to figures obtained by the Liberal Democrats.
Image caption The i carries claims the profession is on the brink of crisis and also reveals First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has invited those with concerns about the situation to get in touch with her.
Image caption The total number of sick days due to stress is almost 400,000 over the past three years with absences for teachers and support staff climbing year-on-year, according to the Daily Express.
Image caption One third of public toilets face being sold off or closed by cash-strapped Scottish councils, reports The Herald, which is also reporting calls for the facilities to be protected from closure by law.
Image caption The Royal Navy has been asked to help deal with the English Channel migrant crisis, according to the Daily Telegraph. The paper says Home Secretary Sajid Javid has requested a military patrol vessel, sailors and aerial surveillance to prevent people crossing in small boats amid fears some could drown.
Image caption Concern from within the military world about the spiralling costs of replacing the Trident nuclear submarines and its impact on the defence spending is on the front page of The National.
Image caption An opinion poll suggesting 72% of Labour members want a second referendum on the terms of the Brexit deal and many will quit if the party does not back one is on the front page of The Scotsman.
Image caption The Scottish Sun is reporting that the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow ran out of clean bedding and towels, with patients claiming they were unable to wash themselves for days.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with Billy Connolly talking about his battle with Parkinson’s disease and how he is not afraid of death as the disease takes a greater hold of his life.
Image caption The Times reports warnings that a number of British universities are on the brink of a credit crunch after embarking on a record borrowing spree despite uncertainty over their financial future. Experts say there are fears over Brexit and a potential reduction in tuition fees.
Image caption Analysis showing fuel prices have been an average of four to five pence per litre higher than necessary since October is leading the front page of today's Scottish Daily Mail.
Image caption The Daily Star predicts an Icelandic blast is heading for the UK later this month. Scotland will bear the brunt of the freezing conditions and "super wind chill", its Scottish edition reports.
Image caption The death of a man near a Dundee taxi rank in the early hours of New Year's Day leads the front page of The Courier.

