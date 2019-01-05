Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Racist' teacher call and no-deal 'insanity'

  • 5 January 2019
Image caption The chief executive of Scotland's national teaching watchdog has called for action following concerns that racist behaviour by staff in schools is going unreported, according to the Herald.
Image caption The Scotsman leads with a warning from the SNP's Westminster leader that a "chaotic and damaging" exit from the EU is looming without swift action.
Image caption The Times Scotland writes that a lawyer has accused the UK government of ignoring evidence that a Scottish terrorism suspect has been tortured in India.
Image caption The National says the DUP has renewed its opposition to Theresa May's Brexit deal less than two weeks before it is due to face a crunch vote in the Commons.
Image caption A top football referee has called in police after receiving phone threats following the recent Old Firm clash, according to The Scottish Sun.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express says the average Briton is now £12 a month worse off than this time last year, largely as a result of soaring energy prices.
Image caption The investigation into the killing of a man on a train in Surrey in front of his 14-year-old son is the top story in The Daily Telegraph.
Image caption The Press and Journal reports on an incident in which a baby girl was allegedly mauled by an "out-of-control" dog.
Image caption Scottish families are set to benefit from a big cut in holiday prices, according to the Scottish Daily Mail.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with the story of a "fugitive" who has reportedly vowed to stay on the run.
Image caption The Courier writes that two men have appeared in court charged with a taxi rank murder in Dundee.

