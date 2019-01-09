Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Civil war' as Alex Salmond claims court victory

  • 9 January 2019
Image copyright Daily Record
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image copyright The Daily Telegraph
Image copyright The Herald
Image copyright The Times
Image copyright The Courier
Image copyright Daily Star of Scotland
Image copyright The Press and Journal
Image copyright Ipaper

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites