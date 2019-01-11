Scotland

Scotland's papers: Salmond 'crisis' and Murray to quit

  • 11 January 2019
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image copyright The Herald
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image copyright The National
Image copyright The Times
Image copyright The i
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image copyright The Courier
Image copyright Daily Star
Image copyright Press & Journal

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites