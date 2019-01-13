Sturgeon refers herself to standards panel over Salmond case
- 13 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The first minister has referred herself to a standards panel over her actions during an investigation into Alex Salmond.
Nicola Sturgeon made phone calls and took meetings with Mr Salmond while claims of sexual harassment - which he denies - were being investigated.
She said it was in the interest of the complainants that she should be examined under the ministerial code.
However, she also said she "acted appropriately and in good faith."