Scotland's papers: Get ready for IndyRef2

  • 18 January 2019
Image copyright National
Image caption First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has pledged to set out her plans for a second independence referendum "in the coming weeks" - even if the Brexit deadline is extended, The National reports. Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn are in "deadlock" over the Brexit talks "with no end in sight", it adds.
Image caption Robert Stratton, a double killer, has been jailed for five years for slashing an inmate at HMP Grampian in Peterhead and wounding a female prison officer, according to The Courier's Dundee edition. It adds that Stratton is already serving time in relation to two other killings.
Image caption The i newspaper reports that a £500m agreement has been reached in the long-running equal pay dispute at Glasgow City council after it emerged that female workers were paid £3 an hour less than men, the paper says. It adds that the council will have to raise the money for the payouts by mortgaging some of its properties.
Image copyright Herald
Image caption The Herald reports that former PM Gordon Brown has called for Brexit to be delayed by a year to give the public the final say. He made the comments in Edinburgh on Thursday evening at a pro-EU meeting.
Image copyright Mail
Image caption "How did he walk away?" asks the Daily Mail as it leads on the Duke of Edinburgh's "miracle escape" from a "high speed smash" between his Land Rover and a smaller car on a busy A-road near the Queen's Sandringham estate on Thursday.
Image copyright Sun
Image caption The Sun reports that the Duke of Edinburgh screamed "my legs" as he was pulled from the wreckage of his car. "It was frightening," one witness told the paper.
Image copyright Express
Image caption The Duke of Edinburgh's "insistence" on continuing to drive at the age of 97 has long worried his family, claims the Daily Express which, like many other papers, details the prince's "crash horror" on its front page.
Image copyright Times
Image caption The Times gives its main image to the Duke of Edinburgh's abandoned Land Rover, reporting that the prince emerged "unscathed" at the scene. Two women in the other car were taken to hospital but later discharged. A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman told The Times that the Duke had a valid driving licence.
Image copyright Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph said the Duke of Edinburgh was "quite distraught" and was helped from his car, after the Land Rover overturned. Prince Philip, 97, was routinely breathalysed at the scene, as was the female driver of other vehicle. Police confirmed neither had been drinking.
Image copyright Record
Image caption Felix Beck, a "privileged" Edinburgh University history student, has been jailed for three years for sexually assaulting a teenager, the Daily Record reports. Beck was convicted of sexual assault, but cleared of two allegations of rape against the woman.
Image copyright P&J
Image caption The Inverness, Highlands and Islands edition of the Press and Journal reports that more than half of the major windfarm applications in Scotland are for sites in the north. It reports that official figures show 15 of the 27 onshore wind applications are in the Highland, Argyll, islands, Moray and Aberdeenshire areas of Scotland.
Image copyright Star
Image caption The Daily Star heralds the return of Ant McPartlin to primetime TV alongside his long-time celebrity partner Declan Donnelly. Ant and Dec will be reunited on screen for the first time in almost a year on the forthcoming series of Britain's Got Talent.

