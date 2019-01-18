Image copyright HMRC Image caption About 73,000 litres of suspect fuel was discovered at four petrol stations

More than 80,000 litres of suspected illicit fuel has been seized following a cross-border operation by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

Officers discovered about 73,000 litres of suspect fuel at four petrol stations in Motherwell, Cowdenbeath, Hillington and Leeds last weekend.

Two vehicles were also seized in Loanhead, Midlothian, along with a further 7,000 litres of fuel.

The estimated loss of duty is about £56,000.

A 30-year-old man from the Crossmaglen area of County Armagh was arrested in Leeds and brought to Scotland for interview.

He has been released pending further investigation.

'True cost'

The seizures and arrest follow the dismantling of a suspected fuel laundering plant in Newry, County Armagh, by HMRC officers last week.

HMRC said it had the potential to produce in excess of 10 million litres of fuel a year, resulting in a £6.5m revenue loss.

Two men were arrested and have been released on bail.

Joe Hendry, assistant director of HMRC's Fraud Investigation Service, said: "Fuel laundering is unregulated and dangerous. Illicit fuel is sold at reduced prices and motorists may think they are getting a good deal because it is cheaper.

"I would caution them to think again as the true cost is far from a bargain."