Scotland

Scotland's papers: Pigeon infection and police warn Duke

  • 20 January 2019
Image copyright Sunday Post
Image caption The Sunday Post leads with the death of two patients at the £842m Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after they contracted an infection linked to pigeon droppings.
Image copyright Scottish Mail on Sunday
Image caption The Scottish Mail on Sunday features a picture of the Duke of Edinburgh driving, 48 hours after he was involved in a crash. The paper also reports that the 97-year-old was warned by police for not wearing a seatbelt.
Image copyright Sunday Mail
Image caption The Sunday Mail leads with a special report on child poverty and includes the example of a nursery using supermarket leftovers to feed hungry children.
Image copyright The Sunday National
Image caption The Sunday National leads with a call by Alex Salmond for an end to the SNP's "uncivil war" and a renewed focus on independence.
Image copyright Alamy
Image caption TV presenter Ant McPartlin credits his new partner with saving his life as he talks for the first time about his conviction for drink driving. The star also reveals in the Scottish Sun on Sunday that he has ADHD and that he could not watch Declan Donnelly hosting I'm A Celebrity with Holly Willoughby.
Image copyright Scotland on Sunday
Image caption Scotland on Sunday features an interview with Holyrood Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh which covers the ongoing chaos at Westminster over Brexit.
Image copyright Sunday Times Scotland
Image caption Thje Sunday Times Scotland reports Prime Minister Theresa May's Government is in "meltdown" and claims a senior House of Commons official helped rebel MPs who are plotting to "derail Brexit".
Image copyright Scottish Sunday Express
Image caption First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is involved in a "secret plot for indeyref 2" according to the Scottish Daily Express. The paper also features an interview with the woman injured in a crash with Prince Philip last week.

