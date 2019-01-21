Image copyright Getty Images

Switching energy supplier could save each household in Scotland £150 annually, according to Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS).

It has published research indicating big variations in switching rates across the country.

CAS energy policy manager Emma Grant McColm said many people were "paying over the odds".

In East Renfrewshire, 22.4% of households moved to a new energy supplier last year.

In contrast, only 9.9% of consumers in Shetland appear to have taken advantage of better deals.

'Savings to be made'

Ms McColm said the figures, released to mark Big Energy Saving Week, showed there was "huge variation across Scotland in rates of switching energy supplier".

"We know there are still large numbers of people paying over the odds on their energy bills," she said.

"Although the energy market is changing because of the introduction of the price cap, there are still substantial savings to be made."

The top five areas in Scotland for switching supplier were East Renfrewshire, Midlothian, Fife, East Dunbartonshire and Clackmannanshire.

The lowest percentages were found in Shetland Islands, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar (Western Isles), Highland, Argyll and Bute, and Orkney Islands.

Ms McColm added: "In 2017/18, the Citizens Advice Network in Scotland dealt with 38,000 energy cases.

"In 2017, 24.9% of households across Scotland were estimated to be in fuel poverty."