'Super blood wolf moon' in Scotland

Skygazers across Scotland have caught a glimpse of the astronomical spectacle of a "super blood wolf moon".
The rare phenomenon, caused in part by a lunar eclipse, makes the surface of the moon appear red while seeming brighter and closer to earth than normal.
Enthusiasts wrapped up and went out early on Monday morning to see the moon, with the optimum viewing time at 05:12 when the eclipse was at its peak.
While the supermoon and blood moon titles come from the brightness and reddish hue respectively, a full moon in January is sometimes called a "wolf" moon.