'Super blood wolf moon' in Scotland

Image copyright John Pow Image caption John Pow saw the blood moon at the Queensferry Crossing.

Skygazers across Scotland have caught a glimpse of the astronomical spectacle of a "super blood wolf moon".

The rare phenomenon, caused in part by a lunar eclipse, makes the surface of the moon appear red while seeming brighter and closer to earth than normal.

Enthusiasts wrapped up and went out early on Monday morning to see the moon, with the optimum viewing time at 05:12 when the eclipse was at its peak.

While the supermoon and blood moon titles come from the brightness and reddish hue respectively, a full moon in January is sometimes called a "wolf" moon.

Image copyright Weather Watchers/slynchie Image caption Weather Watcher slynchie took this picture of the blood moon in Newtonhill, Aberdeenshire.

Image copyright Weather Watchers/CallanishDD Image caption Weather watcher CallanishDD was up early to see the blood moon in Breasclete in Lewis.

Image copyright Elizabeth Henry Image caption Elizabeth Henry took this picture in Linlithgow.

Image copyright Kevin McGlynn Image caption The blood moon emerged from the clouds at 4:45am near Oban, just in time for Kevin McGlynn to take this picture.