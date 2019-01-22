Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The first snow of the winter fell in Glasgow on Tuesday morning

Drivers are being warned to take care as yellow "be aware" warnings for ice are in place over the next two days.

Snow slowed commuters down on Scotland's major motorways on Tuesday morning as Police Scotland reported 125 road crash incidents since 07:00.

Forecasters predict the coldest night of the winter so far with temperatures expected to plummet to -12C in Braemar.

Warnings were in place until midday with a further ice alert for Tuesday night.

Treacherous conditions should be expected from 16:00 on Tuesday until 11:00 on Wednesday.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption The met office weather warnings for Tuesday (left) and Wednesday

Wintry weather affected driving conditions during the morning rush hour as snow began to fall from about 07:00.

A three-vehicle crash on the A82, in Glencoe, closed the road in both directions from about 08:15. Police said the road was now "passable with care".

The incident is believed to have involved two HGV lorries and another vehicle and is believed to have been caused by adverse weather conditions in the area.

Image copyright Traffic Scotland Image caption The snow affected driving conditions on the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful

Traffic Scotland appealed for care from drivers as severe weather conditions affected the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful.

Heavy snowfall caused traffic queues northbound on the M74 at about 08:00 at junction 7 near Larkhall, junction 6 at Hamilton and junction 5 at the Raith Interchange. The M77 was also subject to congestion.

In Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, a truck overturned near a railway bridge at Flemington Roundabout causing additional delays in the local area.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Police attended to a call of a lorry being overturned at 08:05 at Craigneuk Street near Jack Street. There are no reports of anyone injured."

A fleet of 32 gritting vehicles were in operation in south-west Scotland where Transerv described conditions as "baltic".

Image copyright Traffic Scotland Image caption Traffic Scotland cameras picture snow on the M8 during rush hour

Image caption Traffic was slow in Glasgow due to snow

Stornoway Airport warned of possible delays due to snow.

The morning flight to Benbecula was cancelled and flights to Glasgow and Edinburgh were delayed.

And several schools were closed due to bad weather - Durness Primary, Kinlochbervie High School and Kinlochbervie Primary in the Highlands.

The forecast is for further frequent wintry showers affecting the west and north west which could fall as sleet or snow.

Some people were happy to see the snow - the University of Glasgow got social media excited with its "snowing at Hogwarts" tweet.