Image copyright Google Image caption Yvonne Radzevicius was given a new name by nuns at Nazareth House in Cardonald, Glasgow

A woman has told the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry how nuns lied to her as a child and said her parents were dead and that she had no family.

Yvonne Radzevicius said she only found out her mother and father were alive, and that she had five brothers and sisters, decades later.

The 76-year-old said she was given a different name while in the care of nuns at Nazareth House in Glasgow.

She was later sent to a Nazareth House facility in Australia at the age of 10.

Mrs Radzevicius said she was physically, emotionally and sexually abused there.

'Good Catholic family'

The inquiry, sitting in Edinburgh, is looking in detail at the historical abuse of children in care.

It heard how Mrs Radzevicius' mother was told her daughter had been adopted by "a good Catholic family" in Queensland.

In fact, she had been sent to another Nazareth House 300 miles north of Perth on the other side of Australia.

Mrs Radzevicius told the inquiry she left school at 14 and was forced to work in the house's kitchen from dawn to dusk for three years without pay.

The inquiry, which is being chaired by Lady Smith, continues.