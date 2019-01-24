Image copyright PA

Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond has been arrested by police.

Police Scotland confirmed that a 64-year-old man had been charged and said a report would be sent to prosecutors.

It is not yet known what Mr Salmond has been charged with. Police had been investigating following a Scottish government inquiry into complaints of sexual harassment, which he denies.

Mr Salmond, who was first minister from 2007 to 2014, could appear in court later on Thursday.

The news comes two weeks since Mr Salmond was at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, where the Scottish government conceded that its internal investigation of the complaints against him was flawed.