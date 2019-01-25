Scotland's front pages are, understandably, dominated by the news that former first minister Alex Salmond has been arrested and charged with two attempted rapes. All make clear that he strongly denies all the charges.

The papers tell how Mr Salmond appeared on petition at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

They outline all of the charges against him, including nine alleged sexual assaults, two alleged indecent assaults and one alleged breach of the peace.

Mr Salmond denies any criminal wrongdoing.