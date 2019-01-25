Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 18 January - 25 January

  • 25 January 2019

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 18 January and 25 January. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics.

Duck Image copyright Jacki Gordon
Image caption Jacki Gordon from Glasgow says she spotted an unusual purple-headed mallard among the reeds at James Hamilton Heritage Park in East Kilbride.
The wonderful Barrowland ballroom. Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats Image copyright E Lamb
Image caption Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats playing the Glasgow Barrowlands, pictured by E Lamb.
Loch Lubnaig Image copyright Adam Mckellar
Image caption Adam Mckellar from Armadale captured this image while walking his dog at Loch Lubnaig.
Child on sledge Image copyright Gemma Baird
Image caption Gemma Baird captured the spirit of fun in the snow at Knockando in Speyside.
Gress on the Isle of Lewis Image copyright Donald Mackinnon
Image caption This picture of Gress on the Isle of Lewis was taken by Donald Mackinnon.
Camper and tent Image copyright Donnie Nicolson
Image caption Donnie Nicolson sent us this image of sunrise looking down the Sound of Raasay from the Sithean Bhealaich Chumhaing trig point near Portree, Isle of Skye.
Redpoint beach Gairloch Image copyright Emma Flack
Image caption One of the pictures Emma Flack sent in of Redpoint beach Gairloch.
Huntly Bin forest Image copyright Gordon Gillies
Image caption Gordon Gillies saw red among the trees at Huntly Bin forest.
Dogs in field Image copyright Grant Buchanan
Image caption Grant Buchanan of Glen of Newmill near Keith took his setters out on a frosty morning.
Glencourse reservoir Image copyright Barry Mercer
Image caption Biking round Glencourse reservoir in the Pentlands, Barry Mercer from Musselburgh stopped to take in this view.
Dog at window Image copyright Glenn Carter
Image caption Ollie looking out of Abyssinia bothy on a walk near The Rest and Be Thankful, with his friend Glenn Carter from Wemyss Bay.
People beside a loch Image copyright Martin Pattie
Image caption Martin Pattie took this picture of his wife Carol and daughter Poppy at Tarbet on Loch Lomond.
Hillhouse Wood Image copyright Helen Thom
Image caption Hillhouse Wood at Beecraigs Country Park was visited by Helen Thom from Clackmannanshire.
Blood moon from his front door Image copyright David Meikle
Image caption David Meikle took a picture of the blood moon from the front door of his house.
Beinn Ghlas near Killin Image copyright Sergio Escobar
Image caption Walkers on Beinn Ghlas near Killin in an image by Sergio Escobar.
Glasgow street Image copyright Mangela Coia
Image caption A stunning cityscape from the centre of Glasgow by Mangela Coia.
The Loch at Lochnagar Image copyright Jake Butterworth
Image caption Jake Butterworth from Brechin was looking down on the loch from the top of Lochnagar.
Greenan Castle Image copyright Gillian Downie
Image caption Gillian Downie captured a formidable looking Greenan Castle near Ayr.
Edinburgh/ A snowy walk by the River Garry Image copyright Hillary Sillitto
Image caption A snowy walk by the River Garry, as seen by Hillary Sillitto from Edinburgh.
Ferry in Stornoway Harbour Image copyright John Dyer
Image caption John Dyer from Stornoway watched the MV Loch Seaforth at the harbour.
Loch Shiel in Glenfinnan Image copyright Shona Renicks
Image caption A sunset over Loch Shiel in Glenfinnan by Shona Renicks from Airdrie.
Frosted windscreen Image copyright Jacki Gordon
Image caption The inside of Jacki Gordon's windscreen before she set off on a chilly morning.
Gorbals Water Works Barrhead Glasgow Image copyright CA Buchan
Image caption Gorbals Water Works at Barrhead in East Renfrewshire, as seen by CA Buchan.
Horse Image copyright Eric Niven
Image caption One of the friendly horses Eric Nive from Dundee came across at Alyth.

All images are subject to copyright

