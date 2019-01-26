Scotland

Scotland's papers: Health fears over school's 'blue water'

  • 26 January 2019
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record reports the concerns of teachers at a school campus in Coatbridge. They claim that the water supply at the school turned blue three years ago and that it is affecting their health. North Lanarkshire Council told the paper it is replacing all copper pipes at the school with plastic ones.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption At least 30,000 Scottish residents have been mistakenly classified as living in England by HMRC, according to the Scotland edition of The Times. It says the problem means that each higher-rate taxpayer incorrectly labelled will pay about £400 less tax for 2017-18 - and the income will go to Westminster rather than Holyrood.
Image copyright Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman warns that schools could be hit by a "wave of strike action" after the EIS teachers' union urged its members to reject the latest pay offer from Cosla. The union is to ballot its members on the latest offer but it is recommending they vote against it.
Image copyright Herald
Image caption The Herald leads with concerns that hundreds of Scottish pubs, clubs and restaurants face closure as thousands of workers have failed to renew their personal alcohol licence. The paper says "vast numbers" of staff are due to update their licences but experts say just one in 20 has applied to do so.
Image copyright Courier
Image caption The extent of class A drug use among teenagers in Dundee is highlighted on the front page of The Courier. It says 53 local children were referred to drug support services in 2017/18 - two for using cocaine.
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption The Queen's remarks to a Women's Institute event lead the Scottish Daily Express, after they were interpreted to refer to the on-going turmoil over Brexit.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National leads with a "rallying cry" from Scottish Constitutional Relations Secretary Mike Russell, ahead of a "rally for Europe" being held in Edinburgh later.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption A farm worker caused £120,000 worth of damage when he smashed a JCB into a sheltered housing complex, according to the Moray edition of The Press and Journal. It reports that Gregor Burno had two friends and a three-legged dog in the cab with him when the crash happened.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail uses its front pages to urge its readers to join its "inspirational nationwide clear-up".
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun reports that Debbie McGee has breast cancer. The former Strictly star told the paper she had surgery to remove two tumours last week.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star reports on a road crash in the Isle of White, in which a woman drove off the edge of a cliff while she was three times over the limit.

