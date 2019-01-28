Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Glasgow in a flurry of snow

Commuters have been warned of potential disruption as a band of snow and ice is expected to hit Scotland.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning covering a large stretch of the country between 01:00 and 12:00 on Tuesday.

Regions affected are central Scotland, Tayside, Fife, Highlands and Islands, Lothian, Borders and Strathclyde.

Up to 10cm (4in) of snow on high ground has been forecast with up to 2cm (1in) in lower areas.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption Band of ice and snow is forecast across Scotland.

Weather forecasters say some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and rail services.

Traffic Scotland has urged commuters to plan ahead as rain overnight will give way to widespread snow, "possibly heavy at times".

Advice on the Met Office website reads: "Showers will turn increasingly to snow on higher ground then to lower levels later in the night and on Tuesday morning.

"5 to 10cm of fresh snow is expected above about 200m with a cover of 1 to 2cm at lower levels."

It comes after a warning for ice was issued in the north east until 12:00 on Monday.

Meanwhile, a climber was rescued from a mountain in the Cairngorms in "appalling" weather conditions.

The man, who was climbing alone on the Cairngorm plateau near Ben Macdui, raised the alarm using a personal locater beacon at about 14:30 on Sunday.