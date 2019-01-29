Scotland

Scotland's papers: Cash machine loss sparks money access fears

  • 29 January 2019
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald leads with a story on the decreasing number of cash machines in Scotland which has prompted fears over how people will access their money, particularly in light of the number of recent bank branch closures.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times says the Tory party's hard-Brexit "rebels" are refusing to rally behind calls for unity. If Theresa May fails to win backing she could be "fatally exposed" to a cross-party move to take control of the Brexit timetable, the paper reports.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The Daily Express also leads on Mrs May's fresh attempt to win backing for her plans - suggesting she issued an "extraordinary challenge" to her arch rival Boris Johnson to support her.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scottish government's budget vote is the leading story in The Scotsman as business leaders urge ministers to support the spending plan. Firms say they already face uncertainty amid Brexit as well as the possibility of a second independence referendum.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption Patients at the state hospital Carstairs were found with drugs and alcohol according to the Daily Record. The paper says sources at the hospital have blamed mismanagement for a "catalogue of incidents".
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National leads on how the Labour party voted against the Conservatives' immigration bill despite initially planning to abstain.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption Police in Dundee are investigating the unexplained death of a man amid claims he was running from officers and fell from a multi-storey building, reports The Courier.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Daily Mail leads on a report into children's use of technology - saying campaigners fear some young people are abandoning their friends and hobbies to go on the internet, play games or watch TV.
Image copyright The Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun features an attack victim who told a court he feared a gang would injure him with a sword and that "death was coming".
Image copyright Daily Star of Scotland
Image caption The Daily Star leads on Blue singer and Strictly Come Dancing star Simon Webbe's revelation in a magazine interview that his brother took his own life last November.
Image copyright Press & Journal
Image caption The Press & Journal leads with the discovery of a body in the search for missing woman Phyllis Milne - officers said a body had been recovered from the River Isla.
Image copyright The Daily Telegraph
Image caption And The Daily Telegraph focuses on Sir Philip Green's decision to drop legal action which prevented the paper from publishing sexual harassment and racist behaviour allegations against him. It says the retail tycoon, who denies the claims, is now being urged to free his accusers from gagging orders that prevent them from speaking out.

