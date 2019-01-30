Scotland

Scotland's papers: May's 'mandate' for new Brexit talks

  • 30 January 2019
Image caption Theresa May has secured a parliamentary mandate to scrap the Irish backstop, says The Herald, after last night's Brexit votes in the Commons paved the way for another round of difficult negotiations in Brussels.
Image caption The National is not impressed by the Commons votes, declaring that Scotland "has been shafted" and echoing Nicola Sturgeon's assessment that the Tories are chasing a fairy tale.
Image caption The Daily Mail offers a more positive spin, declaring it a night of triumph for the prime minister that revives hopes of securing a new Brexit agreement in Brussels.
Image caption The Daily Express says it was one of the most remarkable turnarounds in political history, which means Mrs May will return to the Brexit negotiating table with "parliament's full weight" behind her.
Image caption Last night's votes gave Theresa May a "reprieve", reports The Times - but it notes that EU leaders and senior officials have already said there can be no substantial changes to the Irish backstop agreement.
Image caption The Telegraph also focuses on the "showdown" Mrs May now faces with EU leaders, after European Council president Donald Tusk swiftly declared there would be no renegotiation.
Image caption Away from Brexit, The Press and Journal devotes its front page to the announcement that a huge new gas field has been discovered in the North Sea. The paper say the biggest such find in more than a decade offers a beacon of hope to the oil and gas industry.
Image caption The smiling face of Kate, the Countess of Strathearn, beams out from the front page of The Courier as she joined Prince William for the official opening of Dundee's V&A museum.
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with the latest evidence from the court case about alleged Glasgow gang crime, after jurors heard about a 100mph car chase and a savage attack on Steven "Bonzo" Daniel.

