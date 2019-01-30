Image copyright Getty Images

More than 40 schools have been closed as snow and ice affect much of the country.

In the Highlands 41 schools were closed while three will open later as a yellow weather warning is in place until 11:00 on Wednesday.

Regions affected by snow and ice are central, south west, Tayside, Fife, Highlands and islands, Lothian, Borders and Strathclyde.

Up to 10cm (4in) of snow on high ground and 2cm to lower levels is expected.

List of school closures on Wednesday:

Aberdeen

Schools in Aberdeen are open, however Alford Academy, Craigievar School, Methlick School and Midmar School all have changes or cancellations to school transport.

Argyll and Bute

Kilchrenan Primary School closed.

Highlands

The following schools are closed in the Highlands:

Auchtertyre Primary

Auchtertyre Primary Nursery

Bonar Bridge Nursery

Bonar Bridge Primary

Broadford Nursery

Bualnaluib Primary

Bualnaluib Primary Nursery

Carbost Primary

Carbost Primary Nursery

Dunvegan Nursery - GM

Dunvegan Primary

Edinbane Primary

Elgol Primary

Farr High School

Farr Primary (Suth)

Farr Primary Nursery (Suth)

Glenelg Primary

Glenelg Primary Nursery

Kilmuir Primary

Kilmuir Primary Nursery

Kinlochbervie High School

Kinlochbervie Primary

Kinlochewe Primary

Kinlochewe Primary Nursery

Lairg Primary

Lairg Primary Nursery

Loch Duich Primary

Macdiarmid Primary

Macdiarmid Primary Nursery

Melvich Primary

Melvich Primary Nursery

Plockton High School

Plockton Primary

Poolewe Primary

Poolewe Primary Nursery

Rosehall Primary

Shieldaig Primary

Shieldaig Primary Nursery

Staffin Primary

Staffin Primary Nursery - GM

Struan Primary

Meanwhile, Broadford Primary, Bun-Sgoil Shlèite and Bun-sgoil Shleite will open one hour later than normal on Wednesday.