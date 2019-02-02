Image copyright ESMS

An artist has made a portrait of Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir entirely from 10,000 stamps.

Michael McGhee's work, which is 2m (6.5ft) by 1.2m (3.9ft) in size, features stamps from around the world - including every country Doddie played against.

The stamps are all more than 60 years old and include 10 Penny Reds and 10 Jubilee Half Pennies from the reign of Queen Victoria.

Doddie Weir announced in 2017 that he had Motor Neurone Disease

Mr McGhee said he was inspired to create the piece after Doddie revealed in 2017 that he had been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

The rugby icon, who won 61 caps for Scotland and also starred for the British Lions, has since set up his own My Name'5 Doddie foundation.

Mr McGhee's stamp artwork will be auctioned off with funds raised going to the foundation and to Doddie's former school, Erskine Stewart's Melville.

The Scottish artist, who now lives in Trinidad, said: "I was back home in Scotland recently and I saw Doddie Weir on television and was moved by his story."

Michael McGhee spent two months working on the piece which is made up of about 10,000 stamps

