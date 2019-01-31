Where to find the new BBC Scotland TV channel

Image copyright Getty Images

The BBC has announced full details of how audiences can find the new BBC Scotland television channel when it launches on 24 February.

Its position on the electronic programme guide (EPG) will vary across the different broadcast platforms.

The new channel will be available in High Definition (HD) via Freeview/YouView, Sky, Freesat and Virgin Media.

It will also be available in standard definition on Freeview position 9.

That position is currently occupied by BBC Four.

For Freeview customers in Scotland only, BBC Four SD will move to 82.

BBC Four HD remains unaffected across all platforms including Freeview.

From midnight on Sunday 17 February, BBC Two Scotland will cease to broadcast to viewers in Scotland.

After this date, viewers in Scotland will receive the network version of BBC Two and content that would traditionally have been broadcast on BBC Two Scotland will become part of the content mix on the BBC Scotland channel.

Re-tuning will be required on Freeview devices only, with all other TV platforms updating automatically before launch.

Sky and Freesat viewers without an HD-capable receiver will instead receive BBC Scotland in SD on 115/106 respectively.

The new BBC Scotland TV channel is to launch on 24 February and will feature the first episode of the final series of comedy Still Game.