Your pictures of Scotland: 25 January - 1 February

  • 1 February 2019

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 25 January and 1 February. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics.

A snowcapped Bodesbeck Law in Moffat Water Valley Image copyright George Trudt
Image caption George Trudt took this picture of a snow-capped Bodesbeck Law in Moffat Water Valley.
Looking over West Kilbride, North Ayrshire towards the Isle of Arran in the snow Image copyright David Long
Image caption On Wednesday, David Long captured a snowy Ayrshire. This picture was taken looking over West Kilbride towards Arran.
A photo of a pheasant that visited us everyday during a week long stay in Aviemore. It sat 20 foot away watching for food being dropped by the small birds at the feeders. Image copyright Neill Cooper
Image caption This pheasant visited Neill Cooper everyday during a week-long stay in Aviemore.
Frozen Loch Ruthven, Farr, near Inverness. Image copyright Derek Morrison
Image caption Loch Ruthven, near Inverness, was frozen when Derek Morrison was there on Thursday.
snowbow Image copyright Matt Hannett
Image caption Matt Hannett captured what he thinks should be called a 'snowbow' near his home on the Isle of Islay.
ponies in front of Melrose Abbey Image copyright Curtis Welsh
Image caption Curtis Welsh snapped the ponies in front of Melrose Abbey in the glow of the winter sun.
Buchaille Etive Mor, Glencoe Image copyright Mangela Coia
Image caption Buchaille Etive Mor, Glencoe, captured by Mangela Coia.
Aurora Borealis at Ayr beach Image copyright Claire Allison
Image caption Claire Allison caught the Aurora Borealis at Ayr beach on Friday morning.
Glen Ogle looking West to the Strathfillan hills. Image copyright Mark Beaumont
Image caption Mark Beaumont took this picture from the track above the head of Glen Ogle, looking West to the Strathfillan hills.
Kelpies Image copyright David Wilson
Image caption David Wilson said he had been waiting for the right conditions to capture the Kelpies on his camera.
Rising Venus, the Moon and Mercury from the Isle of Skye. Image copyright Roger Gentle
Image caption Roger Gentle said he took this picture of rising Venus, the Moon and Mercury from the Isle of Skye.
River Clyde Image copyright Stewart Medway
Image caption Stewart Medway was on his walk home from work when he captured this picture of the Clyde.
This was taken at sunset at Portincaple on the shores of Loch Long Image copyright Rosie Faro
Image caption Rosie Faro took this picture of sunset at Portincaple on the shores of Loch Long.
Glencoe Lochan Image copyright Mangela Coia
Image caption A beautiful Glencoe Lochan, photograhed by Mangela Coia.
Evening sunshine on The Old Course at St Andrews Image copyright Jim McDowall
Image caption Evening sunshine on The Old Course at St Andrews, captured by Jim McDowall.

