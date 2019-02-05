Image caption

The Daily Telegraph leads with the emergence of a letter from 2016 in which Business Secretary Greg Clark told former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn that the carmaker would not be "adversely affected" by the UK's departure from the EU. As the paper sees it, Mr Clark is now "under fire" after the letter made public an £80m "sweetener" offered by the minister to Nissan in return for building two new models at its Sunderland plant.