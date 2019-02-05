Scotland

Scotland's papers: Brexit delay 'likely' and Neeson's revenge

  • 5 February 2019
Image caption The Scotsman leads with claims that senior government ministers have admitted the UK is "increasingly unlikely" to leave the EU on 29 March. The paper also features First Minister Nicola Sturgeon calling for a Brexit delay in a speech at Georgetown University in the US.
Image caption Actor Liam Neeson features on many of the front pages after giving an interview in which he described wanting to kill a black person in revenge for the rape of a friend by a black man. The Daily Record says the Holywood star stalked the streets for a week armed with a cosh.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times reports that the EU's top official offered Britain a legal guarantee that it would not be "trapped" by the Irish backstop - the fallback position to avoid customs infrastructure on the Irish border in the event no future UK-EU trade deal comes into force. However, it says Brexiteer MPs "immediately rebuffed" the suggestion.
Image caption The Herald says industrial wastelands across Scotland are to be turned into urban forests. It reports that Glasgow and other towns and cities are looking at trees as a "long-term fix" for nearly 12,000 hectares of vacant land.
Image caption The Sun's front page is dominated by the conviction of a man who murdered a woman in Glasgow before dismembering her body and dumping it in bags. Andrew Wallace was believed to have been lodging with Julie Reilly in the city's Govan area when he carried out the attack.
Image caption Under the headline "Are they going to bother jailing anyone?", The Daily Mail claims hundreds of violent criminals will avoid prison after the SNP government stepped up plans to scrap sentences of a year or less.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National focuses on Nicola Sturgeon's US visit, saying the first minister insisted Scotland will gain independence and how she wants to "help shape the world in a more positive way".
Image caption The Press and Journal says Scotland's fishing and seafood industry could be hit with millions of pounds of red tape costs if the UK leaves the EU without a trade deal. Rural Affairs Minister Fergus Ewing claims the bill for salmon processors alone would run to £15m.
Image caption The Daily Star leads on actor Liam Neeson's controversial comments, describing his "week-long revenge mission" as a "Hollywood sensation".
Image caption Meanwhile, some 15 million households face higher energy bills, with regulator Ofgem expected to approve one of the biggest price rises in a decade, according to the Daily Express. The decision has led to "fury" from charities, the paper adds.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads with the emergence of a letter from 2016 in which Business Secretary Greg Clark told former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn that the carmaker would not be "adversely affected" by the UK's departure from the EU. As the paper sees it, Mr Clark is now "under fire" after the letter made public an £80m "sweetener" offered by the minister to Nissan in return for building two new models at its Sunderland plant.
Image caption The Courier leads with an 18-year-old woman being charged with severely disfiguring a woman in a Dundee nightclub by biting her face. The attack is alleged to have happened in the Aura club on 3 February.

