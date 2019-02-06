Scotland

Scotland's papers: Dementia care shame and festival drug death

  • 6 February 2019
Image caption The Herald leads with new figures showing that more than half of all newly diagnosed dementia patients in Scotland are not getting the promised minimum 12 months of care and support. In some areas of Scotland barely one in ten patients received the promised care, says the paper.
Image caption The circumstances leading to the death of Louella Fletcher-Michie - the 24-year-old daughter of actor John Michie - who was found dead at a music festival in Dorset in 2017, lead the front page of The Sun.
Image caption The Express reports how a court heard yesterday that Louella's partner Ceon Broughton, who denies manslaughter, filmed the 24-year-old as she lay dying from a drug overdose.
Image caption The Star carries details from the court where it was claimed that Ceon Broughton, who denies manslaughter, "failed to take the 24-year-old to a hospital tent just 400m away because he feared being jailed for supplying her with a cocktail of drugs".
Image caption And The Daily Record reveals how former Taggart star John Michie and his wife Carol dashed from London to Dorset after hearing how distressed their daughter was in a phone call from the festival site shortly before her death.
Image caption The fallout from Prime Minister Theresa May's speech on Brexit in Northern Ireland yesterday, where the thorny issue of the Irish border dominated, leads the front page of The National.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph claims that Mrs May "put herself on a collision course with Tory Eurosceptics and the DUP" by saying the backstop plan to avoid customs infrastructure on the Irish border would not be removed from the withdrawal agreement she negotiated with the EU.
Image caption According to The Times, fully self-driving cars are to take to Britain's roads by the end of the year. Its report says the UK government is planning to scrap the requirement for a dedicated safety driver, meaning companies will be able to apply for advanced trials without a human in overall control.
Image caption Social media firms could be reclassified as "publishers", according to UK government sources quoted by the i newspaper. It says the move would leave giants such as Facebook and Twitter liable for the pictures and videos distributed on their platforms, meaning bosses could be arrested if the networks failed to remove content harmful to children.
Image caption An architect who carried out an armed robbery on a Dundee bookmakers after being made redundant six weeks earlier is the lead story in The Courier. Nathan Ritchie stole £716 in the raid before handing himself in to police later that day.
Image caption The Press and Journal leads with distressing details of a child protection case which led to the youngsters suffering serious injuries and the people caring for them being arrested.
Image caption Plans to allow councils to charge a workplace parking levy, paid for by employers but which could be passed on to workers, dominates the front of page of the Scottish Daily Mail.

