Scotland's papers: Scots MP Ross Thomson in Commons bar 'groping' incident

  • 7 February 2019
Image caption The Daily Record leads with claims that Tory MP Ross Thomson groped young men in a Commons bar. The Aberdeen South MP was questioned by police following the incident.
Image caption The National says one of Mr Thomson's Conservative colleagues pointed to the stress that Brexit was causing the politician. It also says no formal allegations were made.
Image caption The Press and Journal says Met officers attended the exclusive Strangers Bar on the parliamentary estate at about 23:00 on Tuesday after a report of "sexual touching".
Image caption In other news, The Herald reports that new laws that would allow people in Scotland to choose which sex they want to be identified as in the census will be rejected by MSPs today - potentially sparking a new row over equality.
Image caption Edinburgh City Council leader Adam McVey said employees should be the ones paying the proposed workplace car park tax as it would be a "lost opportunity" if companies and organisations absorbed the cost.
Image caption According to the Scottish Daily Mail, Scotland's opposition parties have united behind the paper's campaign to stop the SNP charging people to park at work.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says that EU chief Donald Tusk's comment that there would be a "special place in hell" for "those who promoted Brexit without even a sketch of a plan of how to carry it out safely" have "sabotaged" the PM's mission to seek concessions from Europe.
Image caption The Times says Theresa May is "braced for a bruising encounter with European leaders" and does not believe she will receive any additional help from Brussels in time for next week's Commons votes over her Brexit approach.
Image caption The Daily Express also says Mr Tusk admitted that he saw no hope for a U-turn in Britain's Brexit strategy that would see the UK remain in the EU.
Image caption The i reports that a new NHS screening regime promises to cut the number of women diagnosed with cervical cancer by a fifth, saving thousands of patients. "More accurate tests will spot warning signs sooner - and let low-risk women be screened less often," the paper reports.
Image caption The Daily Star quotes EastEnders star Danny Dyer saying he binged on so much crack cocaine and booze that he was "slowly committing suicide" before being given a role on the soap.

