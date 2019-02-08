Image copyright PA Image caption Troon beach in South Ayrshire felt the force of Storm Ali in September 2018

Gusts of up to 70mph have been forecast and power cuts are expected as Storm Erik sweeps across Scotland.

Commuters have also been warned to expect delays after the Met Office issued weather warnings for wind and rain on Friday and Saturday.

Coastal areas in the west are expected to worst affected.

But the warnings will be in force across the Highlands and islands, south-west Scotland, Lothian, Borders and Strathclyde from 09:00 on Friday.

Forecasters expect 60mph gusts inland.

Driver warning

It is expected there will be some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport while weather warnings are in place until 15:00 on Saturday.

Persistent and heavy rain is expected as a rapidly deepening area of low pressure passes to the north of Scotland.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Coastal areas in the west are expected to be among the worst-hit areas for gusts

Traffic Scotland has urged drivers to be aware of surface spray, leave extra time for journeys and to avoid braking if aquaplaning occurs.

Drivers have also been asked to keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front.

Experts say that delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges is also likely with potential short-term power cuts.

It is also possible that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities could be affected by spray or large waves.

A forecast on the Met Office website reads: "A deep area of low pressure will bring windy and often wet weather across much of the UK on Friday and Saturday.

"A period of particularly strong winds will affect Northern Ireland and western Scotland on Friday, with gusts of 50 to 60mph inland and occasionally 70mph along exposed coasts.

"Winds will ease slightly on Friday evening."