Scotland's papers: Cancer lottery and Bafta winners

  • 11 February 2019
Image caption More than half of Scotland's breast cancer screening units are failing to see women on time and patients face a "postcode lottery" for vital tests, according to the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper also features a picture of the Duchess of Cambridge arriving at The Baftas.
Image caption The Herald leads with calls by experts for new laws to stop an increase in workplace sex harassment cases. The paper also reveals a global search for 32 radiologists has only filled five posts.
Image caption The Times reports soft Brexit talks with Labour risk a split in the cabinet. It also features a prediction by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon that Scotland will be independent within five years.
Image caption The National leads with calls from the SNP's Ian Blackford for Labour MPs not to back Prime Minister Theresa May over Brexit.
Image caption The i leads with "Britain's hidden housing scandal" and reports that thousands of low income workers are living in squalid and dangerous properties.
Image caption The Press and Journal reports that more nurses could swap Australia for the north east of Scotland after NHS Grampian won a battle to relax immigration rules.
Image caption Britain will issue a "lethal force" warning to Russia and China in a bid to protect its interests, reports the Scottish Daily Express.
Image caption The Daily Star leads with the latest in the horse flu scare and predicts racing will resume this week. The paper also features Gemma Collins' exit from Dancing On Ice.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports business tycoon Sir Philip Green is facing a police investigation after being reported over allegations of sexual assault, racial abuse and assault against former members of staff.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with an exclusive report that a soldier was killed in an "death trap vehicle" 10 years after an expert voiced concerns. The paper also features a picture of Olivia Colman, winner of Best Actress at The Baftas.
Image caption The Scottish Sun reports £10m lottery winner Mikey Carroll has blown his fortune and is now working cutting firewood for £10-an-hour. The front page also features a picture of the Duchess of Cambridge at The Baftas.

