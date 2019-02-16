Scotland

Scotland's papers: Salmond letter 'blocked' and climate protest

  • 16 February 2019
Image caption The Scotsman leads with the government blocking a letter from Nicola Sturgeon to Scotland's top civil servant about the investigation into former first minister Alex Salmond, on the grounds that it would prejudice his forthcoming trial.
Image caption The Daily Record focuses on the Alesha MacPhail murder trial, and an allegation led in court that the teenager accused of killing the six-year-old told a friend he might kill "for a once in a lifetime experience".
Image caption The Sun features on its front page a "fiery clash" between the estranged wife of celebrity chef Paul Hollywood and his "young lover" in Marks and Spencer.
Image caption The Herald reports on marches across the UK where thousands of children and teenagers took to the streets to demand action on climate change.
Image caption The Courier's Dundee edition says HMRC has announced it is set to sue collapsed building firm McGill over unpaid taxes ahead of the company going into administration.
Image caption The Times leads with a plea from IS bride Shamima Begum that she be allowed to keep her baby, should she return to the UK. The pregnant 19-year-old, who ran away to Syria to join the Islamic State group in 2015, has been speaking to the newspaper from a refugee camp after fleeing fighting in the war-torn state
Image caption The Daily Star reports on the trial of Ceon Broughton, who denies manslaughter and supplying a class A drug, following his girlfriend's death.
Image caption The Press and Journal's North East edition leads with a dog handler appearing in court charged with dangerous driving following a crash that led to the death of his pet.
Image caption The National says the SNP's former deputy leader Angus Robertson has written to the BBC's director general to complain about the corporation's news coverage of Scotland.
Image caption The i features a special report on the state of zoos in the UK, following the deaths of two tigers. In its investigation, the newspaper found that dozens of zoos have been "cautioned for failing to properly carry out escaped-animal drills".
Image caption The Daily Mail has claimed a "victory" following its campaign urging banks to reimburse victims of "sophisticated" frauds. A number of banks have agreed to pay into a fund that will "ensure no genuine victim is left out of pocket", the newspaper reports.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports the head of MI6 has said British citizens who join the Islamic State group - such as Ms Begum - have a right to return to the UK. Alex Younger also warned that fighters trying to return home from Syria were "potentially very dangerous" and the group would "morph and spread", even as world leaders prepare to announce the end of the so-called caliphate.
Image caption The Daily Express celebrates on its front page US President Donald Trump's remarks that US-UK trade will increase "very substantially" after Brexit. The paper says the comments will give Britain a "huge boost".

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites