Scotland's papers: Brothers 'shot on same street' and shopping 'scam'

  • 17 February 2019
Image caption The Sunday Mail says a man was shot in the stomach and leg on Saturday on the same Glasgow street where his brother was targeted last year.
Image caption A self-scan shopping '"scam" is highlighted in The Sunday Post. The paper says supermarket scanners have turned Scotland into "a nation of shoplifters". It quotes analysis which suggests stores are losing out on £14m a year.
Image caption The Herald on Sunday says nearly three-quarters of Scottish councils are serving up school meals which contain a chemical linked to cancer. A preservative called nitrites is reported to be in many of the ham options given to children.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday says a shake-up of the law will mean that thousands of drivers who are caught speeding at just above the limit will be spared points or fines if they agree to go on a speed awareness course.
Image caption The Sun on Sunday has an interview with the father of M9 road crash victim John Yuill, in which he says his son could have survived if he had received swift medical treatment. Mr Yuill and his partner Lamara Bell were killed in the crash near Stirling. The couple lay in their car for three days after police "missed" a 101 call.
Image caption Scotland on Sunday features Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie warning Nicola Sturgeon that calling a second independence referendum would be "the biggest mistake of her political career". Mr Rennie says Scots want to "move on" after a decade of political upheaval.
Image caption The National on Sunday focuses on a warning from a doctor and MP who says the UK government is risking significant health problems by attempting to pass legislation which could see pharmacists given powers to change medical prescriptions without consulting a patient's GP.
Image caption The Sunday Times says the UK's richest man is to quit the country for Monaco "to avoid up to £4bn in tax". The paper claims Sir Jim Ratcliffe, whose chemicals giant Ineos is based in Grangemenouth, has been working with accountant PwC on a "tax avoidance plan".
Image caption The Sunday Express quotes "furious Brexiteers" claiming that the EU is planning to send food aid to the UK in the event of a no-deal Brexit, in what it describes as "Project Fear blackmail".

