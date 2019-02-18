Scotland

Scotland's papers: Teenage murderer named and Brexit warning

  • 18 February 2019
Image caption The Sun is leading with a story about 18-year-old Jolene Doherty who is serving at least 16 years for the murder of Conner Cowper, 18, in Holytown, North Lanarkshire last year. Doherty, who stabbed her victim at a house party, can only be named now as she was under the age of 18 at her trial.
Image caption Theresa May will return to Brussels to meet European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker this week and The National is reporting on criticism that the trip has been branded futile given the Prime Minister's own party remains divided on the next course of action over Brexit.
Image caption A surge in the cost of gas and electricity features on the front page of The Herald which points out that more than one million households in Scotland could see an average increase of £110 per year after regulator Ofgem increased a price "cap" for those with typical energy use on a variable tariff.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express hails a new medication for arthritis that it says is "game-changing". Scientists are testing the drug - known as APPA - on humans after finding it relieves pain from osteoarthritis in animals, the paper reports.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail features an investigation into the online bookies Bet365 on its front. It found gamblers who lost large amounts of money were given incentives to keep playing. A Bet365 spokesman said the company went "above and beyond" to protect its customers.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads on comments by Shamima Begum, who left the UK as a schoolgirl four years ago to join the Islamic State group in Syria, that she should be allowed to return after she gave birth to a boy over the weekend. She has named him Jarah, after one of her two previous babies who died.
Image caption The Star also leads with the story about Shamima Begum and her newly born baby, highlighting her comments that people should feel sorry for her.
Image caption The Times reports that a teenager on the same flight to the Middle East as Ms Begum was never prosecuted, despite police finding extremist material in her possession.
Image caption The front of the i carries a warning that universities could be pushed "to the brink" by rising pensions costs. The latest figures show the institutions will need to pay an extra £222m over the next two years to meet increased employer pensions contributions.
Image caption The Scotsman is also focusing on university funding with a story about how £400m in "stealth cuts" has been taken away from Scotland's universities over the last four years.
Image caption The Press and Journal leads with a story about how police officers searching for a 30-year-old man missing in Inverness have urged members of the public not to approach him.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with claims that a woman from Thurso who killed herself did so just days after being raped by two men. The paper states that Police Scotland said there was an "ongoing investigation" into the case but the force added there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of Jenna Johnson last month.
Image caption The Fife edition of The Courier leads with the number of sick days teachers in the Kingdom are taking because of stress. Unions blame the problem on increasing workloads and recruitment issues.

