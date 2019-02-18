Image copyright arthur archibald Image caption New Lanark is one of six world heritage sites in Scotland

Ministers look set to reject plans to extend a quarry closer to one of Scotland's world heritage sites.

Cemex wants to expand its current site into protected land close to the banks of the Falls of Clyde near New Lanark.

The Scottish government has indicated it is not granting planning permission for the application in its entirety.

It said it was minded to approve plans for works to the south of the site, but would refuse permission for works to the west at Hyndford Quarry, Lanark.

The move goes against the advice of the government's own reporters who said there is no justification for refusal.

However, campaigners say a larger site would endanger the heritage site and a nearby conservation area.

The controversy began in 2012 when Mexican multinational Cemex first submitted its application to extend the existing Hyndford Quarry west towards the world heritage site at New Lanark - the place where Utopian idealist Robert Owen created a model industrial community in the early 19th Century.

New Lanark is one of only six World Heritage sites in Scotland - the others being the island of St Kilda, Skara Brae in Orkney, the Roman Antonine Wall and Edinburgh's Old and New Towns and the Forth Bridge.