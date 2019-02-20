Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Evil' murder accused and tax hike fears

  • 20 February 2019
Image caption The Scottish Sun's front page has details from the trial of a 16-year-old accused of murdering Alesha MacPhail. The teenager denies murdering and raping the six-year-old, who had been holidaying on the Isle of Bute, and claims he has been set up.
Image caption The Daily Record also leads with the trial and claims from the accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, that he was the victim of a "wicked" plot to frame him.
Image caption Changes to Scotland's income tax rates which now mean people earning more than £26,990 - about 45% of all working age adults north of the Border - pay more than their counterparts in England feature on the front page of The Herald.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail also covers the tax changes, backed by MSPs on Tuesday and coming into force in April, with the paper highlighting concerns that higher earners might consider leaving Scotland if the gap with England continues to widen.
Image caption The Scotsman also leads with income tax story, pointing out that those who pay the top rate of tax represent 15% of all taxpayers but contribute nearly 60% of the revenue. The Scottish Government points out 55% of Scottish taxpayers continue to pay less than they would if they lived elsewhere in the UK.
Image caption The family of Shamima Begum, who joined the Islamic State group in Syria aged 15, are considering challenging the move to strip her of UK citizenship, reports The Times.
Image caption The Express also leads with Ms Begum being stripped of her citizenship, with the paper pointing out that Ms Begum also has Bangladeshi citizenship so will not be left stateless.
Image caption "You're up Brit creek" is the take in the Daily Star, which says Ms Begum had begged to be allowed back in the country.
Image caption The Fife edition of The Courier leads with news that two beaches in the Kingdom have been closed as a precaution while a suspected oil spill is investigated. The source of the pollution at beaches in the villages of Limekilns and Charlestown has still to be confirmed.
Image caption The search for a missing Inverness man features on the front page of the Press and Journal. Richard Finnis had last been seen in the Kinmylies Way area of Inverness and his car was then located in the Glen Affric area.
Image caption Labour's criticism of the First Minister's trade mission to France comes under fire on the front page of The National.
Image caption Topshop boss Sir Philip Green is being investigated by police in the United States, according to the Telegraph. They show a picture of Katie Surridge, who says the businessman groped her. A spokesman for Sir Philip, who has denied any unlawful behaviour, said an allegation was investigated in 2018 but the reported incident "never happened".
Image caption The i features a new rapid test for earlier diagnosis of sepsis which is being developed by University of Strathclyde researchers.

