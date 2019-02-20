Image copyright Getty

Singer Tom Walker has dedicated his Brit award for best British breakthrough act to his Scottish gran.

Accepting the accolade, which is voted for by the public, he said: "To my gran, who is watching somewhere on telly... yes Gran, here we are!"

The Scots-born star was also nominated for best British single for "Leave A Light On".

He was among some of the industry's biggest stars who gathered at London's O2 Arena for the 39th Brit Awards.

He beat Jorja Smith, Ella Mai and Mabel to the award.

Speaking after receiving the honour, he said: "Wow, let me tell you I was not expecting this, oh my God.

"Thanks to anybody who listened to my music and voted for me, you are absolute legends.

Image copyright Getty

He has previously told BBC Scotland that his 81-year-old granny is his "role model". She has been to all of his gigs in Scotland.

Walker told BBC Scotland that he moved from Glasgow to Cheshire when he was just three-and-a-half but his connections to his homeland remained strong.

Image copyright Tom Walker Image caption Tom Walker with his gran Sadie

Calvin Harris has collected the award for best British producer.

He was presented with the award by model Suki Waterhouse who introduced him as "the king of Scots".

Her fellow presenter, DJ Annie Mac, noted that Harris had "come a long way from stacking shelves in his M&S in Dumfries".

It is the star's his first Brit award, despite 15 nominations.

He said: "I've been coming here for a few years and never had the opportunity to say anything.

"I want to thank anyone who bought a tune, streamed a tune, come to show, or even heard a tune by accident and thought 'what's this?'.

"It means a lot."