Scotland

Scotland's papers: The 'wicked and evil' murder of Alesha

  • 22 February 2019
Image caption The conviction of a 16-year-old teenager for the abduction, rape and murder of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail on the Isle of Bute is on the front of most papers, with The Scotsman focusing on the comments of Judge Lord Matthews after the jury returned its unanimous verdict.
Image caption The i leads with the words of Alesha's mother Georgina Lochrane which were part of a heartfelt message to her daughter.
Image caption The Mail also leads with the comments of Lord Matthews about the case and focuses on the impact the shocking crime has had on the Isle of Bute.
Image caption The Sun calls it the "crime that shocked the nation". It says the convicted teenager had become obsessed by internet horror character the Slender Man.
Image caption The Express suggests the 16-year-old killer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, may never be released from prison.
Image caption A court challenge which is being brought by a number of media organisations to have the restriction lifted on naming Alesha's murderer is the focus on the front page of the Daily Record.
Image caption The emotional statement from the family of Alesha MacPhail also features on the front page of The Herald.
Image caption The Star carries the outburst from Alesha's father, Robert MacPhail, as his daughter's killer was led away from the court.
Image caption The fact that CCTV footage from the killer's own mother's home was a crucial part of the prosecution case is highlighted on the front page of The Telegraph.
Image caption The National reports claims that the BBC contacted pro-UK group Scotland in Union to make it aware of the audience application process for a new Question Time-style programme but was not in touch with a number of pro-independence organisations to do the same. The BBC said it only ever advertises the audience application process is open and all potential participants are considered in the same way.
Image caption Jeremy Corbyn has been warned that he faces another exodus of MPs unless he backs a plan to put the prime minister's Brexit deal to a second referendum, says the Times.
Image caption A serious fire that ripped through a family home in Lossiemouth and has left two adults and a baby in hospital is the lead story in Moray edition of the Press and Journal.

