Scotland's papers: 'Monster inside me' says Alesha killer

  • 23 February 2019
Image caption A court challenge which led to the naming of 16-year-old Aaron Campbell as the murderer of Alesha MacPhail is the main story in most of the papers, including The Scottish Sun which has a comment from Alesha's mum Georgina Lochrane brandishing Campbell as a "monster".
Image caption The Times carries details from Campbell's YouTube channel where there is one post where the 16-year-old says "there is a monster inside me" to the camera.
Image caption The comments of Judge Lord Matthews in explaining why he lifted the anonymity ban on the murderer dominate the front page of the Express.
Image caption Campbell's fixation with horror and violent video games is the focus of the Telegraph's coverage of the story.
Image caption The Star leads with Judge Lord Matthews comments that "I cannot think of a crime in recent times that attracted such revulsion".
Image caption The Scotsman points out the gravity of the crime and how it is the first time the court ban on identification of those under the age of 18 has been overturned.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail dubs Campbell a "middle class monster" and points out the fact he tried to blame the murder on an innocent teenager was part of the legal case to get the anonymity ruling lifted.
Image caption Campbell features on the front page of the Daily Record which also carries a distressing picture of a woman clinging to the window of a multi-storey flat before falling to her death in Glasgow.
Image caption The National again focuses on the Debate Night programme which will be on the new BBC Scotland channel, with SNP depute leader Keith Brown claiming the broadcaster needs to "clean up its act" when it comes to audience selection for the politics show.
Image caption The i leads on the case of a British man dubbed Jihadi Jack, who is being held by Kurdish forces on suspicion of joining the Islamic State group in Syria. Jack Letts, 23, says he misses his mother and wants to return to the UK, the paper reports.
Image caption The ongoing row over the blight of sectarianism in Scotland features on the front page of The Herald which leads with comments from Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke that he was once warned not to sign for Rangers because he was a Catholic.
Image caption The Courier leads with the jailing of two men who left a Dundee man blind in his left eye after a knife attack on a night out.

