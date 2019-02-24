Scotland

Scotland's papers: Assisted suicide and children of the church

  • 24 February 2019
Image caption The Sunday Mail is leading with a fresh initiative to try and get an assisted dying Bill passed by the Scottish Parliament and highlights the case of a retired lifeguard from Dundee with motor neurone disease who backs the campaign.
Image caption The Herald on Sunday focuses on what it describes as the "hidden and ignored" children who are fathered by priests and then this information is kept from them. The Catholic Church has said there were not necessarily "significant" numbers in Scotland.
Image caption The conviction of Aaron Campbell for the murder of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail continues to dominate the news agenda with The Scottish Sun carrying a photo of Alesha from a party taken just hours before she was killed.
Image caption The fact that Campbell was a regular user of cannabis is the focus in The Sunday Times, which links the case with other teenage killers - such as Luke Mitchell - who were cannabis smokers.
Image caption Westminster's "soft touch" stance towards Cannabis needs to be revisited, according to the Sunday Express, which says detectives are at a loss to explain Campbell's motives.
Image caption The Sunday Post leads with the same theme, carrying claims from experts that online porn and violence is fuelling sex offences by teenage boys.
Image caption The Sunday National carries a challenge by the SNP to Scottish Secretary David Mundell to stand up for Scotland in the crunch Brexit votes over the coming weeks.
Image caption A consultation on proposals to give prisoners the vote features on the front page of the Scottish Mail on Sunday with Community Justice, an advisory body to the Scottish government, suggesting all inmates serving less than four years in jail should be given the vote.
Image caption The launch of the new BBC Scotland channel is the main story on the front of the Scotland on Sunday.

