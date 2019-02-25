BBC signs deal with Screen Scotland

Image caption The BBC's Director General announced the deal at the launch of the BBC Scotland TV channel

The BBC has signed a formal agreement with Screen Scotland to create more programmes for UK and international audiences.

Director General Tony Hall announced the deal at the formal launch of the BBC Scotland TV channel.

It commits the corporation to working with Screen Scotland, which is part of Creative Scotland.

Lord Hall said it would back "ambitious projects" including drama, comedy and factual content.

Creative Scotland acting chief executive Iain Munro described the deal as "incredibly important".

Comedy titles

Speaking in Glasgow, Lord Hall said: "As part of the BBC's commitment to this new partnership, we have agreed to deliver, to network, each year, a minimum of three drama series from Scotland, three comedy titles and three high-impact factual series.

"This is the first stage in a long-term collaboration involving the BBC, Screen Scotland and potentially other relevant parties with the aim of backing ambitious projects reflecting Scottish culture which can be enjoyed by audiences in Scotland, across the UK and internationally."

The BBC has committed to invest at least 8% of network television spend in Scotland.

Mr Munro added: "This is an incredibly important moment for screen in Scotland.

"We have a strong history of partnering on projects with BBC Scotland and this agreement sets out clearly how we will build on this.

"It makes clear our common goals and where we can jointly support the screen sector in Scotland to thrive; producing more high quality content, developing emerging talent and celebrating our exciting culture."