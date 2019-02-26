Man charged over sex assaults in Edinburgh's Little France
- 26 February 2019
A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with sexual assaults on two women in Edinburgh.
The first woman was attacked in Little France Crescent at about 14:45 on Thursday 21 February.
The second assault happened in Little France Park at about 13:20 the following day.
The victims, aged 35 and 53, were both left shaken but not seriously injured. The man was expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.