Image copyright Google Image caption The women were attacked in the Little France area of Edinburgh

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with sexual assaults on two women in Edinburgh.

The first woman was attacked in Little France Crescent at about 14:45 on Thursday 21 February.

The second assault happened in Little France Park at about 13:20 the following day.

The victims, aged 35 and 53, were both left shaken but not seriously injured. The man was expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.