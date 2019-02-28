Scotland

Scotland's papers: Scots ditch buses and train delays rail bosses

  • 28 February 2019
Image caption Transport features on Scotland's front pages on Thursday. In the Herald we learn that new figures show Scots are increasingly turning their backs on the bus and relying on their cars for travel. People took five million fewer bus journeys last year, says the report, fuelling the row over a workplace parking tax.
Image caption The workplace parking tax has angered Theresa May, so the Scottish Daily Mail says. The paper says the prime minister has slammed the proposed tax, accusing the SNP of "betraying Scotland" by backing the proposals to to get their budget through Holyrood.
Image caption It's not automobiles, but trains that are the issue over on the Scottish Sun front page. The paper claims rail bosses - including a delegation from ScotRail - were caught up in rush hour delays as a signalling fault outside Edinburgh made them late for the Scottish Rail Conference. The paper claims about 10 bigwigs were late for the event which included a keynote speech from Transport Secretary Michael Matheson.
Image caption The Norwegians have placed a vote of confidence in the UK after Brexit, according to the lead in The Times. The paper reports that the world's largest sovereign wealth fund is taking "a 30-year bet" that Britain will be stronger outside the EU. It says Norway's £740bn wealth fund confirmed on Wednesday that it would increase its exposure to British companies regardless of the outcome of Brexit negotiations.
Image caption "A racist, a conman and a cheat" is how Donald Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen describes the US President on the front of The Daily Telegraph. The article says Mr Cohen delivered a "character assassination" of his former boss as he accused the president of having campaigned on a "platform of hate". Mr Trump tweeted that Mr Cohen was "lying in order to reduce his prison time".
Image caption Anti-Semitism raises its head in the i newspaper. The paper claims Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson led the call for action after an apology from MP Chris Williamson over comments on the party's stance was "dismissed as insincere".
Image caption The Scotsman also leads on anti-Semitism. The leader of the Scottish Jewish community, Ephraim Borowski, has branded the Labour Party institutionally racist as he reveals he has not been contacted by the party's leader in Scotland despite two high profile cases of alleged anti-Semitism.
Image caption The National leads with Brexit, reporting that Westminster MPs have rejected an SNP attempt to rule out a no-deal Brexit.
Image caption The Daily Record tells the tale of a man who has waited more than six years to have a growth removed from his neck. Don Wright claims the lump - which is the size of a grapefruit - has cost him his job and his girlfriend.
Image caption The Press and Journal stays local in its Moray edition, reporting that council tax will rise and jobs will be cut as the council sets budgets for the coming year.
Image caption And the Daily Star of Scotland reports on a terrifying craze targeting children. Parents are being warned about the Momo Challenge which threatens children and can encourage self-harm.

