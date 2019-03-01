Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Head teachers and their deputies are calling for schools to be given more powers

Education Secretary John Swinney is to face members of Scotland's largest teachers' union as they consider voting on whether to strike over pay.

Mr Swinney will address an Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) conference of head teachers and deputies.

The theme of the conference in Edinburgh is specifically to discuss giving more powers to schools.

But it comes as the union is preparing for a ballot which could see teachers walk out the day before exams begin.

The Scottish government has said it believes as much power as possible should lie with individual schools, head teachers and parents.

Last year, planned legislation on reforming school governance was dropped - and instead an agreement was reached with councils on what they should do.

Save money

The EIS supports professional autonomy for heads but also wants to ensure this does not mean more bureaucratic responsibilities.

Recently, there have been protests after some councils asked individual schools to find ways to save money.

Speaking ahead of his appearance, Mr Swinney said he had made his vision for Scottish education clear - "devolution to schools and empowerment of teachers".

Image caption Mr Swinney said he wants government and teachers to work together to drive improvement

He added: "That is why our education reforms are designed to put the power to change lives directly in the hands of those with the expertise and insight to target resources in the most valuable way.

"It is a vision that requires the Scottish government, local government and teachers to work together with a range of partners to drive improvement.

"Providing every child with an equal opportunity to succeed, a world-class education and the best possible start in life will improve Scotland for all of us, and teachers are at the forefront of making that vision a reality.

"That is why we are doing everything we can to empower the profession."

'Greater school empowerment'

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said he "welcomes the progress which has been made around realising a framework for greater school empowerment".

He added: "Central to this whole agenda is the need for greater professional autonomy to be facilitated. There also needs to be more scope for collaborative practice.

"The issue of excessive workload remains as the biggest barrier to implementation, but the EIS is reasonably optimistic that continued progress can be achieved."

These themes will dominate the Edinburgh conference, but there is also the pressing issue of the pay dispute.

Last week, members of the EIS rejected an offer of a series of rises worth 9% by April plus another 3% next year.

They are planning to start a strike ballot in 10 days' time.