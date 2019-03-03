Image caption Tam Dean Burn has appeared in Outlander and Outlaw King

Scottish actor Tam Dean Burn is recovering at home after being stabbed in a street attack.

The BBC understands the 60-year-old had finished speaking at an event at the Scottish Poetry Library in Edinburgh when he was assaulted outside the venue.

The actor, whose credits include Outlander and Fortitude, was initially treated in hospital but later released.

Police said a man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

The 42-year-old was arrested outside the city's Crichton Close at about 16:00 on Saturday, a police spokesman said.

The incident happened after a tribute event to the Scottish poet Tom Leonard, who died last year.

About 60 people - including Mr Burn, Liz Lochhead, Joy Hendry, Kevin Williamson and George Gunn - attended the event, which began at 13:30.

Mr Burn was reportedly attacked outside the venue shortly after the event concluded at 15:30.

Emergency services attended and guests were kept inside for about an hour.