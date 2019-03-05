Scotland

Scotland's papers: Children's doctor 'crisis' and Prodigy star's death

  • 5 March 2019
Image caption A study which claims a shortage of paediatricians in Scotland is putting children's lives at risk features on several of Tuesday's front pages. The Daily Telegraph reports that the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) is warning recruitment needs to increase by 25%.
Image caption The Herald says an extra 100 paediatricians must be trained and recruited in Scotland to cope with increasing demand. Some of the reasons behind the shortfall are thought to be a looming retirement "time bomb", increasing vacancy rates and younger medics moving away from full-time work.
Image caption The same story is the main focus for The Daily Express, which says the recruitment of paediatricians in Scotland now lags behind England, with the number of doctors increasing by 5% between 2015 and 2017 compared with 8.2% south of the border.
Image caption Sticking to the medical theme, The Scotsman reports on the latest hospital infection row. An NHS "whistleblower" contacted the paper to claim a number of patients at a ward in the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh have been infected with bacteria found in a shower and taps.
Image caption Elsewhere, The Sun reports on the death of Prodigy star Keith Flint. The performer is believed to have taken his own life at the age of 49.
Image caption The Daily Record has an interview with a bar manager who says police ignored her claims that a customer whose body was found on a beach had been murdered. Caroline Isaac insists she was warned by officers to "shut her mouth" over the death of Stefan Sutherland in Caithness five years ago.
Image caption The Daily Mail claims Scotland is "in the grip of a drugs crisis" with 61,000 Scots fighting addiction and drug deaths during 2018 predicted to have reached the highest ever level. It comes as MPs launch a review which could eventually see some drugs including cannabis legalised.
Image caption The National leads with criticism by the SNP of the UK government's plans to hand £1.6bn of funding to English towns. Prime Minister Theresa May has been accused of using the funding as a "bung" to secure Brexit votes.
Image caption The i reports on debt problems at several Scottish universities. The paper says nine out of 15 institutions have posted a combined deficit of £48.7m before tax. The Universities Scotland body lays some of the blame on an alleged drop in Holyrood funding.
Image caption The Press and Journal's Highlands and Islands edition says councillors have given unanimous backing to plans for air services from Skye to the UK mainland. The move follows a two-year trial aimed at establishing a link between Skye and the central belt of Scotland, as well as London.
Image caption The Courier's Dundee edition leads with the continued popularity of the V&A museum in Dundee sparking a tourist boost at other local attractions. Discovery Point and Verdant Works in Dundee say the number of tourists coming through their doors increased by 42% and 21% respectively between 2017 and 2018.

